I am writing in response to the editorial, “Biden shouldn’t compromise on COVID-19 relief—or anything else”, written by Robert Reich. I strongly disagree with Mr. Reich’s sentiment that President Biden shouldn’t compromise with his Republican opposition. In his inaugural address, Biden stresses the importance of unity if our nation is to move forward and overcome the obstacles that face it. Going so far as pledging his soul to achieving this goal of a united nation.
In a study, published by Frontiers in Psychology, it was found that leading by example positively effects cooperation of followers among individuals as well as groups. If President Biden truly wishes to mend the rift caused by increasingly polarizing partisan politics and unify our nation, then he must set the example. Achieving unity will be all but impossible if, in his first 100 days in office, Biden doesn’t attempt to compromise on this COVID-19 relief bill. For how can our nation unite itself if those we elect to represent and lead us cannot come together and reach an accord. Unless the Republicans refuse to negotiate from their initial proposal, President Biden must do all in his power to reach a compromise with his opposition.
Connor Kirkham
Farmington