A vote for Joe Biden means a tax increase for corporations. Taxes are a business expense for corporations and are passed on to the consumer through higher prices for goods and services. A Biden tax on the wealthy means less investment in businesses, which results in less competition and higher prices for you. Also, with fewer businesses there are less jobs, which means more government checks to the unemployed. These checks are paid for by increasing taxes or printing money, both of which cause inflation. The Green New Deal and Reparations mean higher taxes for you. All of these things result in extreme inflation, which hurts you. Be careful what you vote for.
Duane Swinney
Brigham City