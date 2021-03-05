Erastus Bingham, my 2nd great grandfather, arrived in the Salt Lake Valley with his family in 1947 in the third and last company arriving that year. He was instrumental in building the largest fort in Weber County with the most buildings still intact. It went from 2nd St. and Wall Ave. to where the B.D.O. property is now. He and 2 of his sons found valuable minerals in the stream coming out of Bingham Canyon. He owned property where the City and County Building now stands. He was very prominent in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in civic affairs of this area.
Why should there be any question about honoring his name in any way?
Dennis Bingham
North Ogden