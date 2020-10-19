Ogden City has an opportunity to re-elect Nancy Blair to the Ogden School Board this November. Nancy is a proven leader and is a wise investment when marking your ballot for the Ogden City School Board District #5.
Nancy has not only been a bright, dedicated, and caring Ogden public school teacher for 29 years, devoted to her students and her profession, she is now an experienced board member having served us for the past four years. In that time, Nancy has become a results oriented, hands on, forward thinking board member with a track record of commitment to our students, parents, and the Ogden community as a whole.
Pandemic concerns have been top of all of our minds, and in my home, it is no different. Like many, I was very concerned about my grandchildren going back to elementary school this fall. Nancy Blair was my hero. She was incredibly helpful in answering a myriad of questions, finding the few answers she did not know, and reconnecting with answers straightaway to help our path become clearer as a decision ultimately was made. Her accountability is excellent and indeed impressive!
The Ogden School Board must continue to ensure a meaningful education for our children. Consistency in leadership is essential at this time! This board must remain focused on daily pandemic concerns, ever looming budget cuts, positive academic outcomes, and issues of change. With Nancy comes a vast quantity of experience, leadership, knowledge, energy, and a keen desire to continue to serve. Nancy Blair is well prepared and will deliver.
Barbara Dirks
Ogden