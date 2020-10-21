For over 20 years, Nancy Blair has been a wonderful friend, neighbor and amazing teacher for our children. She is open to all views, organized and diligent in all that she does. Nancy has taken all of the qualities we love and admire about her and put them to excellent use on the Ogden School Board for the past 4 years. We are giving our support to her for the next four years as well. She knows firsthand exactly what our students, teachers and families need to make school a positive experience for everyone.
Nancy is compassionate and passionate about our Ogden City schools and students. She has a natural ability to listen and to solve problems. She has the experience as a teacher/parent/grandparent and involved community leader to provide wisdom in her role on the school board. I know that if there is an issue that needs competent consideration, she is the person I want to help make those decisions. We need Nancy’s strength in the coming years more than ever. I feel hopeful and confident in the future when I think of Nancy being a part of the decision making process for our schools and community. Vote to re-elect Nancy Blair to the Ogden City School Board!
Laura Wangsgard
Ogden