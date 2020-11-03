Nancy Blair is running again for the Ogden School Board, and I highly suggest that you will once again put your trust in her and re-elect Mrs. Blair
As a former student of hers, I have first-hand experience with her teaching style and can say that she has the proper experience and values that will help her lead the Ogden School Board in the right direction. She’s the kind of person who strived to make sure all her students were cared for, loved, and taught well. She is kind to everyone she meets and is very caring towards others. She always made sure that if a student didn’t understand something, she helped them until they understood the subject fully. She cared for each of her students individually, and even years after they’ve left her class, she can remember many by name.
Mrs. Blair made a positive lasting impact on the students she taught by not just sticking to the textbook and schoolwork, but making fun projects and activities that help teach the subject in a new fun way that kept all students engaged and learning.
Those values that she had within the classroom have transferred over to the Ogden School Board wonderfully, with Mrs. Blair bringing new and interesting ideas that have made the school district succeed even more than before. And with your vote, we can ensure that Nancy Blair continues to spread her values and ideas in all Ogden schools, ensuring a better school environment and student success.
Samantha Wangsgard
Ogden