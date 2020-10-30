Four years ago I wrote in to encourage people to vote for Nancy Blair for the Ogden School Board. I wrote because Mrs. Blair had a very positive impact on my life. I would even say that I would not be the same person without having her amazing influence and love in my life. That was four years ago and I was just a mere 13-year-old encouraging people to vote for a teacher that I love. Now, however, I am 17 years old and I am a senior at Ogden High School. As I have grown in maturity and become more involved at school and in the community I have found that Mrs. Blair positively affects everything that she is involved with. I have seen her help to inform the community and become a reliable source of information from everything from school bonds to Covid-19 school closures and procedures. These are big things but she also cares about the things not everyone sees from helping children struggling to read, to making sure walking routes are safe for students. I have to admit that I now realize that Mrs. Blair was not only good for me as a young student at Polk Elementary but she has been good for all of the students in the entire Ogden City School District. She is an advocate for us students and understands what is best for us because she has worked directly with students for 30+ years. It is nearly impossible for me to express in writing the countless number of students that she has positively impacted either as a teacher or by serving on the school board and I know she will continue at that same pace once she is re-elected. I turn 18 next month and I am excited to say that I will be voting for Mrs. Blair and I encourage everyone to do the same because of her unmatched love for the wellbeing of the students within the district and the district itself.
Jackson Trotter
Ogden