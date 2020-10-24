Nancy Blair, a close neighbor for many years, continues to be an extremely competent member of the Ogden School Board, I'm sure. Given my experience in university education I see her as caring, cooperative and understanding of the demands that will certainly continue to face the Board. The hard facts of just existing with the current mixture of staying alive and well coupled with the gigantic financial forces that cover the earth with dismay appear to last for years ahead. Much of this uncertainty will invade the classrooms and homes where learning and character development are now taking place. Nancy will perform a significant role as a continuing member of the Board.
Sterling Sessions
Salt Lake City