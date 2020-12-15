Jordan Bigler’s ad in the Standard-Examiner (December 7) reads, “2020 Will Live in Infamy.” My response? Absolutely! In large part, because of the millions of good “Christian” folks who voted for the most immoral, racist, dishonest, and uncivil president in US History.
True, he lost. But his current reality-denying and despicable rejection of the election result will ensure his place in infamy. That and his astounding pre-election claim that all “talk about Covid” would cease after the election because it was just a “Democrat and MSM push” to discredit him!
As the country struggles to deal with the massive surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the pandemic (now totally ignored by our golfing, lame-duck president), we can only imagine — sorrowfully — what our national condition might have been if there had been non-self-serving leadership in the White House. Thank you ReTrumplicans!
Don Gardner
Ogden