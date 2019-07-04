On a recent Saturday as I wandered around 25th Street enjoying the Farmer's Market, I encountered a young man with a vicious looking and barking pit bull dog. The dog was luckily restrained by a chain, as he tried to attack other dogs as they passed by, barking. Eventually that young man came to his senses and left along with that loud barking and threatening dog, so that the rest of us could enjoy the market without fear of getting bit or even killed by that vicious looking dog. So please folks, think about it before bringing any dog to the market, the pavement is hot and you wouldn't walk around bare footed as you expect your dog to do it. So why bring a poor animal to walk it around on hot pavement and the chance of getting into a dog fight with other dogs. Oh, and for those of you who smoke, think about the rest of us who don't, and how annoying it is when you blow your dangerous smoke around the rest of us.
Miguel R. Serda, Jr.
Clearfield