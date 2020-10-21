I am happy to join friends and neighbors in endorsing Sue Ann Burton’s campaign for the 5th District seat on the Ogden School Board. She is well-qualified and, if elected, will serve ably and with great dedication — just as she excels in her roles as an active member of the community, a wife, and a mother of nine children, five of whom are graduates of the Ogden schools.
Sue Ann earned her degree in teaching at Weber State University and taught elementary school until she became a mother. For the past several years, she has pursued her interest in education by serving in parent organizations and supporting her children’s activities at Wasatch Elementary, Mt. Ogden Middle, and Ogden High Schools. She has also attended and participated in local board of education meetings and work sessions for the past five years. She not only attends board meetings, she also contributes by reaching out to other members of the education community, studying the issues, asking questions, and offering insightful suggestions to board members. She is well-informed on the issues facing the district.
Sue Ann’s personality is such that she gets along well with other parents, teachers, and administrators. She is easy-going but hard-working. I believe she would have a calming and unifying influence when discussions become contentious and in times like these when the Covid 19 virus has greatly complicated the lives of parents and children.
Dodie Truman Stallcup
Ogden