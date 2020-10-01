We are proud supporters of Sue Ann Burton and firmly believe that she’s the right choice for the Ogden School Board in November’s elections.
Sue Ann is a teacher, born and raised in Ogden, and now she has all of her nine amazing children in the Ogden School District.
Sue Ann is a caring parent who is concerned and involved in her children’s education.
I was PTA president at Wasatch Elementary School for two years and a PTA member of the Mount Ogden Junior High for a little while. Sue Ann and her family were always involved in the activities and the board meetings. She knows the strengths and needs of our schools first hand and wants the best to improve it for the welfare of the children and families of Ogden.
For years Sue Ann has regularly attended Ogden School Board meetings, not only participating as an audience, but talking individually with the board members, learning the ways of the district and passing on information to the community.
Our wonderful schools and our community needs representatives that know and want the best for them. We believe that Sue Ann Burton is that representative. She’ll be a great member of the Ogden School District Board.
She’s approachable, honest, committed, dependable, hard working and trustworthy.
With her positive attitude, she’ll get things done for the good of our schools, teachers, students and their families.
John and Daniela Wolford
Ogden