For the last few weeks I have been using public transportation. What really caught my attention was/is bus stops without protection...just about none! 30th and Harrison being quite busy.
What is the city doing besides demolishing buildings and many, many construction areas with piles of debris. Maybe, just maybe if our City Council would put down their diet coke and get off their fat asses and spend a day on public transportation we might get something done. It is pitiful watching the homeless and the very, very mature soaked waiting for a bus!
I am very, very angry and disgusted "Mr C"..where is your bicycle...just a gimmick a few years ago. Do something for heck's sake!
Mack Foss
Ogden