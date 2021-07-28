In a disparaging reference to President Biden's initiative to have local community volunteers go door to door to encourage Coronavirus vaccinations and/or give assistance to those who have difficulty getting vaccinated, Brian Kilmeade, co-host of "Fox and Friends" said on 19 July that people who don't survive the Coronavirus made the choice to die. "Listen, if you didn't get a vaccination, that's your choice," Kilmeade said, adding that he and his co-hosts had all gotten the shot and were no longer wearing masks. "If you want to go cliff-diving this weekend, you don't have to check in with me," Kilmeade said. "It seems a little dangerous, but I 'm not going to judge you. And if you go ahead and put yourself in danger, and you feel as though this is not something for you, don't do it. But don't affect my life."
BUT DON'T AFFECT MY LIFE? Unvaccinated people are a risk to everyone if they become infected with coronavirus. They are potential variant factories, because the only source of new coronavirus variants is the body of an infected person. The more unvaccinated people there are, the more opportunities for the virus to multiply. When it does, it mutates, and could throw off a variant mutation that is even more serious down the road. Every time the virus changes, that gives the virus a different platform to add more mutations. Now we have viruses that spread more efficiently. The current vaccines protect well against all the variants so far, but that could change at any moment. That's why doctors and public health officials want more people to get vaccinated.
When Kilmeade's co-host stated, "99 percent of the people who are dying from Covid are unvaccinated. They don’t want to die," and adding that new indoor mask mandates are aimed at protecting the unvaccinated. “It’s not their job to protect anybody” Kilmeade said. According to John Locke, the purpose of government is to protect life, the right to freedom and the right to property. Therefore, government does have a positive duty to protect the life and welfare of our fellow human beings.
Richard Keckler
North Ogden