Anyone, any American who has taken an hour out of their daily lives to listen to President Trump and the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s recorded, unbeknownst to Trump, conversation, must examine the real stature and moral compass of this man who has landed us, in 4 short years, in a precarious position as leader of the free world. In a precarious health crisis in our country.
Listening intently to the rabid bullying tactics, rudeness, ranting and disallowing Mr. Raffensperger to speak without being abruptly cut off, all of us must see a desperate man who has lost his job, wants it back and will attempt to do anything in the last remaining days of his presidency to be remembered as an angry poor sport who never learned to graciously accept defeat. Most of his leadership in his Presidency might have been redeemed had Trump transferred his authority of goodwill and confidence to the winner, Mr. Biden, in this most difficult transition. Where did his humanity go in the face of the dire Covid pandemic?
Thank Mr. Mitt Romney for holding the torch of the brave and the free in Utah. Would that there were more level-headed and honest politicians in the land.
Marsha Rasmussen
Eden