With the impeachment trial of former President Trump I strongly urge Sen. Lee and Sen. Romney to act in the best interest of the United States, the constitution and the rule of law. The violent, despicable and disgusting insurrection of January 6th as incited and urged on by former President Trump and his lies must never ever happen again. He must be held accountable for his actions and prohibited from having the privilege of holding public office again. As a result of his actions innocent law enforcement officers died, our great Capitol building was desecrated and our law makers’ lives were threatened. Severe consequences must be dealt to all those responsible, especially former President Trump given his influence over his supporters. My elected officials’ vote in this impeachment trial will be a strong reflection on whether they stand with America, the Constitution and our democracy or one person—Donald Trump. For history's sake and our democracy I hope Sen. Lee, Sen. Romney do the right thing, vote to convict Donald Trump on the impeachment charges.
Kenneth Gluck
Huntsville