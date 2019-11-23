After reading the Our View article in the Nov. 18 issue, I would like to share my thoughts. The comments may be a bit rough, however, I think my thoughts are evident.
When my children were young, they anticipated their birthdays at least two months in advance being extra good, kind, and helpful. Why can’t we anticipate Christ’s birthday the same way? After all, the true meaning of Christmas is His birth. I understand people taking offense at decorations and sales on display in stores so early. They likely see the materialistic pressures of the rush to get their shopping done, finding the money to cover their holiday festivities, preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas, etc. In return, these same people need to respect those of us who look past these pressures and let us begin early by celebrating and decorating for His special birthday. We can be thankful for Christmas.
Gayle Sebastian
Clearfield