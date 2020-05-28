I watched my dad die when I was nine years old, so I’ve spent most of my life visiting him at the Bountiful Cemetery instead of at my parent’s house. Sometimes I go to talk to him, sometimes to think about what my life might have been like, but today I went to clean his headstone. I couldn’t get in the right head space to be with my dad because of the other visitors at the cemetery. I don’t think it’s respectful or appropriate for people to have a picnic on the graves of other people’s dead. Nor is it right for their children to climb on the headstones of strangers or yell as they play while an old man sits on a bench in the only place he can be with his wife.
I recognize that people grieve and celebrate life differently, but a cemetery is a place of reverence. If the sign at the entrance at Arlington National Cemetery asks visitors to carry themselves with “dignity and respect”, why do we not think that other graves deserve that same civility? I think that the most realistic and cost efficient way to address this problem would be to post signage that details what behavior is appropriate. Bountiful and most other cities have rules laid out for this purpose but little is done to enforce it. Enforcement of policies in a public area like cemeteries isn’t likely, but we can at least have a conversation about it.
Claire Harrison
Bountiful