I will not participate in the census this year.
I attended a lecture hosted by the Weber Historical Society. It’s purpose was to encourage and support all persons to be counted.
In my opinion the census is not mandatory and it’s the federal government’s responsibility to conduct the count. Also, the stated purpose is to apportion representatives and direct taxes.
This ‘count’ is touted as the vehicle for fair representation, billions of dollars, civic duty, and a host of other federal, state, and local projects based upon population. I very much disagree.
First, governments tax for revenue to fund government spending. If true, why, based on the 2010, 2000, and 1990 censuses, are we now in over $22 trillion in debt? Second, what’s the definition of “fair” representation? Every person is represented. It’s required in the Constitution that all states have a republican form of government. I do not believe there is proof that a person is represented better (or worse) based upon the number of constituents in his or her political entity. Representation here is a false narrative.
The real, secondary purposes of the count is for reapportionment (number of reps for each state) and redistricting (how those respective districts are redrawn for gaining or losing a rep). Here, it’s to have more say in the electoral college and choosing the president. And underling these purposes is the subject of money. The census here will determine how some $675B is allocated to the states based on this new 2020 count.
The last information I recall provided state dollars sent to DC verses the federal dollars sent back to the state, Utah received $1.07. This means that for every state that gains money in this exchange, another state loses money. Is that fair, just, or right? I don’t think so.
I generally don’t agree with or support the prominent party and institution that currently runs Utah or the dominant political party in Washington. Hence by objection to filling out the census.
No, I won’t take part is this subterfuge and if you agree with me I ask that you also do not take part in the 2020 census count.
John Thompson
Ogden