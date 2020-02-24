What motivated Jeff Wangsgard to publish false and misleading statements about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, perhaps even he doesn’t fully understand. However, for the benefit of those who are seeking the truth, his statements shouldn’t go unchallenged.
Regarding “bait-and-switch tactic,” presumably this is an accusation that missionaries teach investigators from the Book of Mormon and then change the doctrine after conversion occurs. This is a blatant falsehood. Members of the Church are challenged regularly by the leaders to read the Book of Mormon often. In fact, the study material for this year’s Sunday curriculum is the Book of Mormon. Like millions of members, I have read the Book of Mormon many times and have never found a teaching contrary to what Church leadership consistently teaches today. The Book of Mormon truly is the keystone. It does not contain every “great and important thing pertaining to the Kingdom of God,” but like a “keystone” it is essential to uphold the entire gospel structure.
As far as the other accusations go, they are patently absurd. In my 75 years as a member, no one has ever “demanded money” from me. As a struggling student, I joyfully contributed my “widow’s mite” and was blessed abundantly for it. Church membership itself is a testimony to the falsehood that the Church “perpetuates poverty.” The general prosperity of LDS Church membership is a living testimony of the power of tithing.
Forrest Allred
Ogden