My sleep was intermittent last night because of ongoing news about rioting and takeover in Washington DC. I asked myself: How did all this come about? What are the reasons? How did chaos evolve with President Trump? Some of my thoughts on Trump's actions are based on his ability as a manipulative President:
1. To use his strengths of a loud voice, big body, handsome appearance, distinctive hair and executive demeanor to influence followers to believe in him -- follow him. Expect that people become followers on basis of Right Appearance.
2. To dismantle discernment of people about knowing "What not to believe." Believe without doubt.
3. To promote bad opinions of opponents by questioning citizenship, race or nationality, or calling them names. To put others down makes one better.
4. To combat opposition -- state flatly that opponents are lying about the election. The election was stolen -- taken by cheating. News reports are fake. Supreme Court justices and Court Judges are wrong in their opinions. Repeat such assertions over and over with self-assertive talent to convince people of position. Draw people to be loyal followers.
5. To diminish accomplishment of black President on climate change, nuclear power agreements, land preservation executive orders, under claim of cleaning the swamp. Adverse executive actions enhance ego and public image.
6. To threaten disloyal followers with political retaliation. Disobedience not tolerated. Do as expected.
7. To expect dedicated followers to go all the way in overturning an election. Process will be wild. Come and join.
8. To show no regret of call to Georgia Secretary of State insisting he find a bunch more votes to beat Biden.
9. To be gratified that his base followers are behind him in regard to riotous, insurgent action in the HOUSE and SENATE.
Morning is here. Time to get up. Have thankfulness for the strength of America. Through great effort we can move ahead.
Hoyle Sorenson
Ogden