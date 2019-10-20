We were delighted to hear that Charlotte Ekstrom is a candidate for North Ogden city council. She is an amazing person: incredibly capable, full of integrity, articulate, positive, and committed to North Ogden. She is a lifelong citizen of North Ogden, a successful North Ogden business owner, and a wonderful mother. She is currently serving as advisor to the North Ogden City Youth Council.
Charlotte graduated from Weber High School first in her class, and graduated magna cum laude from USU in accounting. She has a great ability to grasp and solve problems, studying the issues and engaging with people of various opinions. She will always be respectful of others, whatever their position. She is outgoing and enthusiastic and eager to make a positive difference. We would be so happy to know that Charlotte was on the council, helping to make decisions that would affect us and our family and our community. We hope you will all consider voting for Charlotte!
Alma and Gayle Harris
North Ogden