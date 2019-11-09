The Standard-Examiner’s front-page story “Cool Ghouls” of Thursday, Oct. 31 contains a misleading statement in its fifth paragraph that can be cleared up by considering some basic physics. The reason children tend to get cold faster than adults is not because their surface area is small, but rather because, in comparison with their body mass, it is large.
Warm-blooded creatures, such as human beings, maintain constant body temperature by producing energy internally at the same rate they give it up to their environment, thereby attaining thermal equilibrium. They generate power (i.e., energy per time) roughly in proportion to their volume, and in cold weather they lose energy in the form of heat at a rate that is roughly proportional to their surface area. For an object of any given shape, it is simply a consequence of geometry that the ratio of surface area to volume increases as the object becomes smaller, resulting in a relatively faster rate of cooling. This is why there are no warm-bodied insects, since a fantastically high rate of metabolism would be required to sustain such a tiny creature. At the other extreme, our sun is so large that it has a very low ratio of surface area to volume, making it difficult to cool itself. That is why the surface temperature of the sun is nearly 6000 K, even though its power production per mass is far lower than that of even the most sedentary human being.
Christopher Stone
Ogden