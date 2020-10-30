If one believes the mainstream media, President Trump is worse than Lucifer. One cannot distinguish between the hate-Trump journalists and the socialist “progressive” left. Their propaganda, omissions, and outright lies have taken a toll on public opinion, however, as a growing number of people instinctively hate Trump but cannot articulate why with any real substance. President Trump’s behavior is viewed by many as blunt, rude, and arrogant, but his actions as President have been surprisingly good. He loves this country, and unlike his opposition, strives to preserve our heritage of liberty.
There are those among the Democratic Party, on the other hand, that wish to “fundamentally transform” the United States into a socialist utopia. The 110-page Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations document reads like a communist manifesto of sorts, with big government centralized control over every aspect of our lives — the most significant being health care and energy. Biden, Harris, Sanders, Pelosi, and Schumer plan to subjugate the American people to a big sister nanny state. In their minds, freedom and personal responsibility don’t work, as people are too stupid to make their own choices. The reality is that these collectivist ideas won’t work, and can only stifle our freedom and choke our prosperity.
The Biden-Harris agenda is dangerous to the Constitution and will do grave damage to the structure of our government. They plan to use any means necessary to implement it including packing the Supreme Court, granting statehood to Washington DC and Puerto Rico, and abolishing the Electoral College. If Biden is elected, Kamala Harris, currently our nation’s most Marxist Senator, may soon become President as Biden’s dementia and foreign money corruption become visible.
Was this country founded on socialist principles? Do we want to become a democratic socialist country? Why did we have an American revolution? What direction is each of the political parties taking us? Please choose liberty over tyranny and vote for Trump.
Clark Jensen
North Ogden