As citizens of the state of Utah, It should not matter what political affiliation we are when it comes to investigating wrong deeds by our president and the safety of our great country. We must all rally together to insist that the Constitution is being upheld and that there is no undue pressure on a political leader to agree to ignoring evidence that our president may have committed a violation of the Constitution. Rep. Ben McAdams is being strong-armed to deny his support of the impeachment inquiry. Why wouldn’t Republican leadership want the evidence to come to light before they make any definitive decisions about whether or not the president has committed an impeachable offense? This threatens our democratic process when the legislative branch is hamstrung when trying to exercise their mandate to protect the citizens of the country from crimes or misdeeds of the executive branch. If there is evidence that the Bidens have committed crimes, that should be investigated as a separate issue. It doesn’t relieve the president of his actions, the most serious of which is not cooperating with the investigation. If he hasn’t committed an offense, why all the secrecy? Are the Republicans so intent on winning the next election that they are willing to overlook corrupt leadership from the very highest office? We need to collectively enforce social justice even when the politicians in our state are influenced by winning elections.
Shelly Andrews
Ogden