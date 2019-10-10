Proposition 3 again? Yep! But this time it’s only for Weber County voters and asks “Shall a study committee be appointed to consider and possibly recommend a change in Weber County’s form of government?.”
Since 1981 the Weber County League of Women Voters has supported studying our county's form of government, currently three county commissioners are elected at large, to see if that’s the best option to meet the needs of our growing and diverse county population.
A form other than the three commissioner form wasn’t available until after a change in our Utah Constitution in 1972. A Yes! vote on Proposition 3 would establish a committee to study the four forms of county government now allowable to see if one would better meet the needs of the 250,000 Weber residents in 15 communities and unincorporated areas. If you want to learn more before you vote on Proposition 3, come to Weber State University Community Education Center (2605 Monroe Blvd.) on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Everyone one is welcome!
Diana Allison
Ogden