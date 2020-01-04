I was disappointed but not at all surprised to read that our Bone Spurs Commander-in-Chief invited pardoned, but nonetheless convicted, war criminal, retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, to his Mar-a-Lago Christmas gathering. Surely there are more deserving members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard who are much more deserving of recognition. But it is always about himself, not the troops; Gallagher can feed him the adulation he so constantly craves. It is a slap in the face of every current former service member.
Ken Freimuth, US Army ret.
Ogden