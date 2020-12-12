The mindset of many Americans has turned to mush. Far too many believe the end justifies the means, or that might makes right, or that only a single ruler can make them safe.
When a demagogue emerges in one party, fellow politicians fear the wrath of the popular one, and learn to lust after power and drama in a like manner.
They learn to hate empowerment of ordinary groups of people, and want government instead by a small group, perhaps including just the president, Congressional party leadership, a favorite media outlet, and the judiciary.
Their view is that moral goodness is for the common people ... necessary to obtain their compliance and their devotion. They themselves believe that money and benefits can buy the people’s affection, but reason and ethics are not necessary.
In this worldview, canceling disfavored groups and ignoring the health, safety, and education of the people is no big deal.
Kim Shinkoskey
Woods Cross