I have seen lots of debate about infrastructure. One thing missing in the alternatives is water. I happen to think water is worthy of including.
While on the subject of water I would like to invite the Hooper Irrigation Company to hold a meeting and explain to all of the small share holders why we get to pay for the water and those that run the Hooper Irrigation Company get to use it.
The water company that provides the culinary water does a great job.
If any of you feel the same way, please let Hooper Irrigation know by letter or visits or personal conversations, if you happen to know them.
I understand there is still lots of water in the Snake River which comes close to Utah as it runs thru southern Idaho.
Getting more water is going to be very expensive, but doing without it is going to be even worse.
Those of you who live in Hooper that are lawyers I feel confident the people of Hooper would like to hear your opinions on the matter
Roy Boyle
Hooper