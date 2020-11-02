As a senior citizen, as of this 2020 election I've now voted in 18 presidential elections.
I'm appalled at how this election is being handled by the various state governments. Each state has set their own rules for voting/counting votes within that state. There seems to be no desire to do it consistently between the states.
In past years, registered voters were USPS-mailed sample ballots, loaded with info on the various candidates for offices in their state & county, & pro/con info on the various ballot issues. This year, here in Box Elder County, other than flyers from some Utah candidates, no official info was presented to the voters on ballot issues. There was no way to ascertain the value/undesirability of any issue.
Bob Thayer
Bothwell