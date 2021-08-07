There’s trouble in River City….No, I seriously mean North Ogden City. UDOT has done the city a BIG, BIG disservice with their striping of the new intersection at 400 East and 2600 North.
Coming north on 2600 North, there is NO LANE WHERE ONE CAN TURN INTO THE SHOPPING CENTER…mainly Lee’s Market, McDonald’s, etc. So if I proceed up to the light and turn LEFT on to Washington, I CANNOT legally turn across a double yellow line to turn into the shopping center.
HOW DOES UDOT PLAN FOR US TO ACCESS THE SHOPPING CENTER? Do we have to go around several blocks to be able to enter the shopping center legally?
Please, please look at this situation and help us as citizens of North Ogden know how it can be corrected!!!!!
Lynnette Hancock
North Ogden