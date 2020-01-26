If congress is the yin and nurses are the yang; that explains our current condition. Originating in China the concept roughly means that for everything there is an opposite. Male-female, light-dark, good-bad, etc. All nurses respond to the call button no matter the patient problem. Congress responds to a voter’s “call button” based on how large is the campaign donation. A nurse’s mission is the care of those who can’t care for themselves. Congresses mission is to be reelected and to have perks not available to those who elected them. Nurses get together at shift change and discuss the patients care plan passing information from shift to shift for the betterment of their patients. Nurses work 24-7 and congress finds ways to walk away from their job and to fill in the work week with fund raising. Congress loves to have pictures on their walls of famous people and nurses don’t care how famous a person is, it’s the care plan that counts. Nurse’s follow-up on their patient’s condition and congress, occasionally, sends out robo calls to vote for them even though they have failed in their job.
Nurses talk to each other for the betterment of their patients and congress no longer will talk across the aisle. They have become slaves to their party. Elect nurses to congress who understand the value of solving problems through communications, no matter their party. Maybe it will help us all because the mission for congress is no longer acceptable and must be changed. If I have this wrong; I will wait for my elected representative’s personal call.
Jay Hudson
Ogden