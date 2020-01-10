Is our president simply an unwitting Russian asset? Or is there something much more sinister going on? A lot of my friends are wondering nervously. But one thing is certain, where our foreign policy is concerned he has become a one-man wrecking ball.
Consider, he has weakened NATO by publicly questioning its value. Have we forgotten that it was established after WWII as a bulwark against Soviet expansion westward? With its seldom-mentioned Article 5 stating "an attack against one will be regarded as an attack on all" it has kept Russia in abeyance for seventy years. But according to John Bolton, who recently exited the White House, President Trump has said that he will withdraw the U.S. from participation if he is re-elected in 2020.
And now, withholding (until he got caught) $391 million in badly-needed military aid from the fledgling new democracy in Ukraine, he sends a signal to Putin that our resolve in defending that country may be weakening. Russia, waging war against Ukraine in the east, can't help being emboldened.
The G-8? Please remember, it was reduced to the G-7 when Russia was expelled for annexing Crimea and attacking Ukraine. Mysteriously, President Trump, who can never bring himself to criticize Vladimir Putin, favors restoring Russia to membership.
Too, by ordering our soldiers out of northern Syria, he abandoned our Kurdish allies, condemning them to slaughter by Turkey. This after 11,000 of them had died fighting alongside us against ISIS. And the vacuum there that President Trump hosted Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov in the Oval Office while young President Zelensky sits home twiddling his thumbs hoping for a similar invitation.
Are our presidents unshakable supporters oblivious to all of this? Why are so many of them unable to connect the dots? We ignore them or our peril.
M.J. Ogden
North Ogden