President Biden has established the commendable goal of protecting 30 percent of our nation's lands and waters by 2030. This could be a significant response to the mounting climate and extinction crises. However, achievement of this goal is questionable given the failure of federal agencies to protect some lands that should already be protected under existing laws.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) manages the most federal lands. It could play a crucial role in meeting this goal. Unfortunately, BLM cannot do so because it has repeatedly proven unwilling to provide required protection.
BLM continues to allow harmful commercial livestock grazing and other uses in many of its national monuments, national conservation areas, wilderness areas, and areas of critical environmental concern. Indeed, BLM recently approved a controversial Northern Corridor Highway through its Red Cliffs National Conservation Area in southwest Utah. This approval goes against the statutory conservation purposes of this area, degrades lands acquired for permanent protection, jeopardizes Mojave desert tortoises, and destroys their legally designated critical habitat.
BLM's dominant management culture is regressive, biased, and secretive. I know because I worked for BLM from 2002 and 2017. This culture persists including during the eight Obama administration years. Managers tend to be most afraid of commercial interests, angry ranchers, and the politicians who support them. They allow political expediency to supersede the law, science, and public interest. “Protection" can be a mere word in legal documents when it is not effectively implemented.
To achieve his important conservation goals, President Biden must fundamentally reform BLM's dominant management culture.
Richard Spotts
St. George