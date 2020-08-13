For an attorney, Mr. Cooper has proven with his column that he is altogether as astute, but no more, than all the other attorneys with whom Trump has managed to surround himself in life. I'm sure we can expect he'll be receiving some sort of communication from the White House (probably Twitter) to hustle into the Oval Office and interview for the US Attorney General position within a day or so after Billy-boy Barr is impeached and removed from the DOJ.
I found myself shaking my head and rolling my eyes ten seconds after I got one sentence into the fifth paragraph! Atty Cooper seems to be of the mind that Trump is no more than just an imbecilic, incompetent, obnoxious charlatan but mostly, he's a victim of circumstance. How in the world did he happen to win the presidency? But I couldn't quite tell if Mr. Cooper was also advocating that Trump be re-elected. Heaven forbid!
Larry G. Brady
S. Ogden