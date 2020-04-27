Here are some numbers to think about, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Influenza season (October 2018 to February 2019) — Business as usual. 35.5 million got sick; 16.5 million saw a health care provider; 490,600 hospitalizations; 34,200 deaths.
• Covid-19 USA (population 328 million) — An economic disaster. 701,610 cases; 37,056 deaths.
• Covid-19 Utah (population 3.2 million) — 3,213 cases; 263 hospitalizations; 28 deaths.
We have to get people back to work and open businesses or we destroy our country. More than 20 million people out of work. Stock market down around 20%, many big businesses have or will declare bankruptcy, etc., etc., people are getting discouraged.
The media tells us how bad it is, and how bad it is going to be, 24 hours a day. Our elected officials and regulators seem to compare notes and see which State or County can put the most restrictions in place. To me we are in a war. We’ve been losing ground and now we have a big cliff behind us with an angry sea below. We either have to move forward, open up for business, take some casualties or drown. I don’t see where we have a choice.
O. Jay Gatten
Kaysville