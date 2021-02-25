Get ready to cancel Washington Boulevard, Lincoln Elementary, and Pioneer Days. Such will be the case if rationale put forth by the city’s Diversity Commission to oppose a street naming proposal is not rejected.
In the Standard’s article, “Effort to name portion of 2nd Street after LDS settlers hits a road block,” the Commission’s chair, Taylor Knuth, is reported as saying, “Historically speaking, names such as this have been used to promote symbols of oppression, dominance, and sometimes violence,” and therefore, are not appropriate for honoring. If unchecked, this logic will put Ogden in the same position as San Francisco, where their school board has chosen to rename 44 public schools for similar reasons, including those named for George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Thomas Jefferson. Critics on both sides of the political spectrum have decried their actions as short-sighted and “counter-productive.”
While I appreciate the council seeking input from the Diversity Commission, the council should not abdicate their authority or responsibility to the Commission, or any other group or panel. Further, we should reject the false choice of either “fully supporting the Diversity Commission” or “believing the Diversity Commission is for optics only.” There is middle ground. Thank you, Councilmember Hyer, for responsibly (not “disrespectfully”) exploring the Commission’s recommendations, including their apparent lack of consideration for the Weber County Heritage Foundation’s input or that of the petitioner.
Finally, no one can withstand ultimate scrutiny. No mortal has lived a perfect life. If we can no longer see and honor the good in people — current and historic — and forgive some of the bad (without dismissing it), then we have lost a core part of our humanity. Let’s honor the good in all cultures and people, and learn from the errors. The solution isn’t to un-name our streets and schools. The solution includes conversations about those people for whom the streets are named, and should yet be named, and the context of their lives and actions. Named streets can prompt those dialogues.
Write the city council and mayor. Let them know how your thoughts!
Matthew Williams
Ogden