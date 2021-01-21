I am lucky enough to have made it to the over-70 age group and, therefore, qualify for the second wave of the COVID-19 vaccine. I preregistered and recently received the email inviting me to schedule an appointment. Even though I opened the email and tried to request an appointment within two hours of receiving the email, all of the appointments were taken. Upon further examination I learned that the second wave for the vaccine included more than the elderly in the Weber-Morgan Health Department’s region.
It seems to me that the first group that should have been served during the second wave should have been just the elderly. Using technology for my generation can be challenging and the phone lines for the health department have been inundated. I would not be surprised to learn that the elderly are underrepresented in the scheduled vaccines for the week of January 17. Instead, I imagine that behavioral health workers, healthcare workers in non-hospital settings (medical, dental, EMS), and first responders, who were all included in the second wave, will get the vaccine before their parents and grandparents.
Please allow the most vulnerable members of our community, the elderly, a chance to receive the vaccine first.
Larry Cornett
Pleasant View