I got my first Covid 19 vaccination on 02/04/2021 at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington. My daughter, Tami, took off from work to drive me and make sure everything went well.
We both appreciated the North Davis Health Dept., their expertise and how well they were organized. Everything went smooth and with no waiting. The people administering the shots were professional and friendly, even humorous.
The Utah National Guard were also there. They were extremely efficient, knowledgeable and also did a great job.
Overall, getting the shot was a very pleasant experience.
Ron Maher
Layton