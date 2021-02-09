We were among the frustrated Weber County residents who tried many times to get appointments on the Weber-Morgan COVID vaccination website. After many attempts, we finally got appointments for 10 February. A few days later we received emails that said slots were available for the 3rd. We got new appointments, a week earlier than we had planned. The site seems to be working very well now. We just got home from our first shot. It looks like the kinks have been worked out. All personnel involved at the Dee Events Center were very helpful and professional. The Health Department staff, the volunteers, Ogden and Weber State first responders, and the National Guard deserve our appreciation and thanks.
Ken and Anne Freimuth
Ogden