I hate politics! All my life I voted Independent. No party lines — just for who I believed would do the best job. And it sure is hard to sift thru the muck to decide in whom to put our trust. Politicians tell of changes they’ll make and promises they’ll keep, yet so often we feel we’ve been abandoned on the side of the road.
Republicans say they can straighten things out. Democrats say they can do better. It would be great if they wouldn’t be afraid to step over the line, put their good ideas together, and take advantage of knowledge and ideas from both sides and darn it ... do what’s right! Oh, I wish!
There is one person running for office who wants to get people to work together. That person is Darren Parry. He is a “bridge builder.” Darren is also an advocate for people who are underprivileged. He wants quality education available for everyone. He cares about our environment and land use. Check out his facebook page Darrenparryforcongress to learn what he stands for and the accomplishments he’s made personally and for Utah.
I didn’t know Darren from years past, but he’s become a close family friend and we do know who he is today. He is a good, honest man of true integrity.
A vote for Darren Parry for U.S. House Representative District 1 is a vote for what’s good for Utah and for our country.
Carol Foht
Providence