Science science science. It's really funny to hear the Democrats shout science when it is very convenient for them. I do agree we need to do things to improve our emissions but the fact of not cleaning up the forest floor of debris is more a cause than global warming. But they are claiming science is ignored and that's why we have wildfires. They should be very careful on how they use this. If they want to go with facts, here is one simple fact. An X and Y chromosome equals a man a X and X chromosome equals a woman, no matter how many hormone injections you take or elective gender changing surgeries you have. You are born with an XX or XY chromosome and you could never get rid of that identity BY SCIENCE. So if you say science matters then your gender is your gender and you can't switch it. I am by far no scientist, but I have enough common sense to know that if you hold up only part of what an organization says and disregard other parts of it, you are trying to push your one sided agenda. Just like to let you Democrats know, we are not as susceptible to believing what you say as you think we are. Because in the past year you have talked both sides of a subject only because the orange man has taken one of them. For instance, back in February and March your side is claiming that he downplayed the Corona virus. So did Nancy Pelosi by broadcasting from Chinatown saying everything is fine here and also Andrew Cuomo by saying we are New Yorkers and we are tough it will not affect us. It's really funny to watch you guys Fall over yourselves on your own lies.
God bless America.
Andrew Pustek
West Haven