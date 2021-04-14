I went to a well known pizza place for takeout. I didn't see 1 mask from anyone oops only me. I'm afraid the mask mandate was lifted to soon. Hey citizens use your brains. I'm elderly and work in a high risk environment. I have not been sick since we started wearing masks. Before I was sick 3 to 4 times a year. My brain's telling me to wear mine. Don't believe what everyone tells ya go by your own gut feelings. I don't want to catch that awful virus. Oh by the way I won't be at that pizza place anytime soon if it doesn't have a mask mandate. I won't shop there and I know a ton of citizens that feel that way too.
Becky Inwood
Ogden