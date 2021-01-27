The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Title VII indicates that individuals cannot be discriminated against due to race, sexual orientation, etc. In recent years, little has been publicized that this law applies to discrimination against Whites and males as well as minorities. FindLaw.com indicates that the term "reverse discrimination" ... is used to describe a type of discrimination where members of the majority or historically advantaged group (Caucasians or males) are discriminated against based on their race, gender, age, or other protected characteristics.
Cbsnews.com reports the "Realities of Reverse Racism" and states the Atlanta Fulton County transferred 8 librarians just because they were White. The White librarians sued and won a judgment of $30 million.
Google was sued by former employees because the company favored women and minorities and in turn discriminated against White and Asian men. In Ricci Vs. DeStefano the U.S. Supreme Court addressed a case in which a group of White firefighters were discriminated against by management throwing out test scores in which they had passed at a 50 percent greater rate then their Black colleagues. Since the test was to be used as a basis for advancement, etc., the court indicated the White firefighters had been discriminated against.
Perhaps members of the so called "Squad" should become familiar with this case law. Because, like it or not, they are supposed to be representing White Americans as well as minorities. Rep. Cori Bush called for impeachment of the "White Supremacist in Chief". Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley said during the Capitol riots, she left the safe room because of her "treasonous, White supremacist, anti-masker" colleagues. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said online that Republicans are willing to strike a match and light our whole-democracy on fire so that they can uphold white supremacy." Another Squad member interviewed on Fox stated that races with higher amounts of melanin are superior mentally and physically. Reverse discrimination at its best!
If our nation is to thrive, discrimination of any type must be stamped out. Whites and men have just as many civil rights as anyone.
Lana Wall
Ogden