I am horribly disturbed by what is happening at our immigration detention centers.
Regardless of our immigration policy, I expect 1. That the U.S. treats people humanely and with dignity and 2. We have transparency in all aspects of the process to ensure that.
What we have been doing by separating families, allowing squalid conditions and indefinite detentions, allowing and not punishing and correcting the disgusting culture of degrading talk and behavior among our border patrol~ this is not okay by any standard of human decency in the world. I will not have this done in my name as a citizen of the U.S.
I expect a statement from Senators Romney and Lee and Representative Bishop on what they are doing to fix this.
Deja Mitchell
Eden