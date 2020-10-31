Utah’s constitutional Amendment E, “the Right to Hunt,” is unnecessary and its provision to enshrine hunting and fishing as “the preferred means of managing and controlling wildlife” is a reckless abandonment of credible science and public sentiment regarding the fate of Utah’s wildlife.
Changes in attitudes toward wildlife in the U.S., including Utah, have led to a decline in hunting and an increase in activities such as wildlife viewing. The most recent surveys found that approximately 6% of Americans hunted, while over 30% enjoyed non-hunting recreation such as wildlife observation.
In Utah, other surveys report similar findings with over 40% of the state’s population engaging in hiking, backpacking, rock climbing and trail running, with over 30% enjoying bird and other wildlife watching. Only ten percent of Utahns hunt.
Utah’s Wildlife Board, the state’s wildlife management decision advisory group, allows only token representation of the diversity of wildlife interests including wildlife scientists. It is hopelessly prejudice toward hunting and livestock owners biases. The state’s long and dismal record regarding non-game animals, especially ecologically essential “keystone” species including large carnivores such as cougars and wolves, should give pause to efforts to further subvert the role of credible science and public involvement through a constitutional amendment. Instead, much more emphasis should be placed on reforming our state's Wildlife Board.
A vote against Amendment E is a vote for a positive future for wildlife in Utah.
Kim Crumbo
Ogden