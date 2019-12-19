My letter is in response to the letter in Sunday's paper by Scott Boettcher titled “Do your job, gentlemen!”
Gentlemen, it’s now apparent from the baseless impeachment charade that President Trump was right all along: Democrats have no regard for facts, fairness, or the interests of America. Trump Derangement Syndrome has had them on a single focus of impeachment, and nothing else, since the day he took office.
Congressman Bishop, even though you aren’t running again and the corrupt Democrats will impeach with or without your vote, you must continue to honor the oath you took to support the constitution and military, exactly as you have been doing faithfully for 41 years.
Sen. Romney, you will take more than heat for voting to remove a president based on lies, zero evidence of crimes, and a purely partisan hit job. Voter anger will make you think the sun was rising from under your bed! And by the way, I wish you’d get “deeply troubled” over the disgraceful behavior of Democrats once in awhile. You seem awful quick to criticize the president, but when it comes to the damning report from Horowitz, nothing but crickets from your office.
Sen. Lee, thank you for doing your job and standing with a president who has fulfilled his promises and continues to champion the interests of Americans. What a refreshing change! That humming noise you hear is our forefathers groaning over a completely partisan impeachment vote – never before seen in our history.
I’ve served my country for 35 years, military and civilian, and it shocks and frightens me that the single biggest danger to our democracy is now the “Enemy Within”: hate-driven Democrats, arrogant bureaucrats working abroad, deep-state traitors, and a corrupt media.
Gary Cole
Layton