Got my Monday morning paper. And on the front page read an article of a hit and run dog's death. You have to be kidding me. Why was your dog out in the front off a leash? You were just asking for trouble. Unfortunately, there was probably nothing the driver could do to avoid hitting the dog who ran into the street. You don't know how terrible that driver could feel for running over your dog. I am a dog owner and dog lover, but if my dog gets out and runs into the street, I am a negligent dog owner.
James Taylor
South Ogden