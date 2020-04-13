People think their dogs are nice enough to be off-leash. They are right until they’re wrong. This past weekend, my dog and I were injured during an encounter with an off-leash dog. My dog is a rescue and does not like other animals so when this dog came running up to us, it did not get a friendly greeting. Unfortunately, we run into loose dogs a lot but we have been running into many more since people have been staying home, staying safe from COVID-19. People are walking their dogs off-leash, letting their dogs run around in their yards, or letting their dogs out to potty but not watching them. I try to avoid them but there are only so many ways I can walk from our house.
This dog decided to fight mine and bit my forearm, its width fitting easily into the dog’s mouth. My dog received some scrapes, but the other dog was bleeding, and I had kicked it several times trying to get it away from us. I hope it is OK because this was not its fault. It was 100% the owner’s fault because he decided to not follow the leash laws. The guy agreed to pay for my medical and my dog’s vet bills so I waived the hundreds of dollars worth of citations he received since we’re all going through hard times now. Next time you let your dog out unattended or think about going off-leash, ask yourself, is it worth the risk?
Nicole Docta
Ogden