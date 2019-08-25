Mr. Lovell was offered life in prison if he would tell authorities where Joyce Yost's body was. He did not and went on trial for her murder. He was sentenced to death. He has filed for several hearings and appeals since that time. The point I am trying make is that Joyce never had a hearing. She never got any appeals. But she did get the death penalty at the hands of Mr. Lovell. Be reminded that he was going on trial for raping Joyce the day he gave her the death penalty. Why is his life more important than Joyce. I don't think we should diminish Joyce's worth or life by letting Mr. Lovell out of prison. If the death penalty cannot be upheld at the very least he should have life without parole.
Joan Carter
Ogden